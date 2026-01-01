Left Menu

Commemorating Koregaon Bhima: A Tribute to History

Maharashtra's leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, commemorated the 208th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, a pivotal historical event that took place in 1818. Annually, thousands gather at the 'Jay Stambh' to pay respects, with significant security measures in place due to past incidents of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:05 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, led the tributes at the 'Jay Stambh' on the 208th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

This annual event sees thousands convene at the site, which commemorates the 1818 conflict between the British East India Company and the Peshwas of the Maratha Confederacy.

In light of the 200th anniversary's violent clashes, authorities implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of attendees.

