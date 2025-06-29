Tragic Stampede Mars Rath Yatra Festivities in Odisha
A stampede during the Rath Yatra near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, claimed three lives and injured around 50 people. The incident occurred as devotees gathered for the ritual unveiling of the deities. The tragedy exposed significant security lapses, prompting official apologies and promises of investigation.
- Country:
- India
A devastating stampede occurred near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra festivities, leading to the death of three people and injuring approximately 50 others. The chaos erupted around 4 am when a large crowd had assembled to witness the unveiling of the deities.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apologized to the devotees and promised a thorough investigation into the security lapses that led to the tragedy. "Unforgivable negligence will not go unpunished," Majhi assured, emphasizing that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.
The Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, criticized the state government's incompetence in managing festival crowds, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the incident a result of "negligence and mismanagement." The temple area is now secure, and regular prayers have resumed.
ALSO READ
I humbly rejected invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha.
Mamata Banerjee Honors Tradition at Digha's Lord Jagannath Temple Before Rath Yatra
Seer Accuses West Bengal of Commercializing Lord Jagannath's Name
Divine Celebrations: Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath
Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Dance Tribute to Lord Jagannath