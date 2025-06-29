Tragic Stampede Mars Rath Yatra Festivities in Odisha

A devastating stampede occurred near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra festivities, leading to the death of three people and injuring approximately 50 others. The chaos erupted around 4 am when a large crowd had assembled to witness the unveiling of the deities.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apologized to the devotees and promised a thorough investigation into the security lapses that led to the tragedy. "Unforgivable negligence will not go unpunished," Majhi assured, emphasizing that stringent action will be taken against those responsible.

The Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, criticized the state government's incompetence in managing festival crowds, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the incident a result of "negligence and mismanagement." The temple area is now secure, and regular prayers have resumed.