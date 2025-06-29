Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at Glastonbury: Bands Stir Debate with Provocative Chants

The Glastonbury Festival attracted controversy as Bob Vylan and Kneecap led attendees in incendiary chants, prompting police investigation and scrutiny on how they were broadcast. The UK government and Israeli Embassy expressed concern over the rhetoric, while the BBC had warned of discriminatory language during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Glastonbury Festival, Britain's most prestigious summer music event, has become a hotbed of controversy following inflammatory chants led by bands Bob Vylan and Kneecap. Rapper Bobby Vylan rallied crowds with cries of "free, free Palestine" and "death to the IDF," prompting police to review video footage for potential offenses.

The Israeli Embassy in the UK and Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the inflammatory language used on stage. Streeting called out the BBC and festival organizers for broadcasting the comments, while Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy discussed the issue with the BBC's director-general.

The BBC issued an on-screen warning regarding the "very strong and discriminatory language" during its live stream. Irish-language group Kneecap, also under scrutiny by British politicians, performed to a vast audience despite facing criticism and a legal charge for a band member under the Terrorism Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

