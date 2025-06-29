Dress Code Enforced at Maharashtra's Ekvira Aai Temple

The Ekvira Aai Temple in Lonavala, Maharashtra, is set to introduce a dress code that prohibits Western and revealing attire, effective from July 7. The move, announced by the Karla Ekvira Aai Trust, aims to preserve the sanctity of the temple, which attracts numerous devotees and tourists.

According to Suresh Mhatre, MP and chief trustee, the decision was unanimously made by the board of trustees to tackle concerns over inappropriate clothing compromising the temple's sacred ambiance. The restrictions include bans on shorts, mini skirts, and ripped jeans.

Acceptable attire includes sarees, salwar-kurtas, and traditional clothing for women, while men may don dhotis, kurta-pyjamas, and shirts. The dress code aligns with similar rules imposed by other temples in Maharashtra, aiming to uphold religious respect and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)