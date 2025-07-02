Indian Teen Author and Scientist Writes Motivational Biography on Elon Musk

Indian Teen Author and Scientist Vivaan Karulkar, an 18-year-old successful teen from New Bharat, has authored his third book titled "Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality." Vivaan is recognized nationally and globally as an author and scientist, having written two acclaimed books on Sanatan Dharam that received praise from top dignitaries and spiritual leaders. At the age of 15, he got an In-Principle Patent on detecting NEOs (Near Earth Objects), is one of the youngest in the world to achieve this. • At the age of 16, he authored his first book: The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science, which was launched on 22nd January,2024, at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Shri Champat Rai ji (General Secretary of the Temple Trust) by placing the book at the feet of Ram Lalla in the Garbh Gruh • At 17, he released his second book: The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Technology, launched on 15th November, 2024 by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji and ISRO Chairman Shri S. Somnath. Now, at just 18, unveiling his third book, a motivational biography on Elon Musk, whom Vivaan has been following passionately for the past 10 years. Vivaan has admired Musk since the age of 8 and has closely studied his journey, vision, and disruptive mindset. This book offers lesser-known insights and untold elements of Musk's life, achievements, and decisions — bringing forth a fresh and inspirational perspective that many readers haven't encountered before. Having its soft launch on 28th June, 2025 Elon Musk's birthday, as a token of gratitude to one of the greatest entrepreneurs and visionaries of our time. Vivaan hopes to personally gift a copy of the book to Mr. Musk as a mark of respect and admiration.

