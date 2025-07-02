Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Skateboarding-Hawk puts his history-making '900' skateboard up for auction

Skateboarding great Tony Hawk has announced that he is putting his most famous deck up for auction with the goal of raising money to build skateparks in underserved areas. Hawk landed his groundbreaking "900" - 2-1/2 full mid-air rotations - at the 1999 X Games in a moment that helped propel the sport out of the subculture and into the mainstream.

UK police investigate Bob Vylan, Kneecap's Glastonbury performances

British police on Monday launched a criminal investigation into musician Bob Vylan and Irish rap band Kneecap's performances at Glastonbury music festival after they led derogatory chanting about the Israeli military and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The police are investigating both groups over public order offences after reviewing video footage and audio from the performances on Saturday, the police statement said.

Paramount directors including Shari Redstone face recommendation against re-election

Shareholders of Paramount Global, which is waiting for regulatory approval to merge with Skydance Media, will decide Wednesday whether to re-elect four directors, following a recommendation to oppose their return to the company's board. Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services advised clients to vote against the four directors standing for re-election, including the media company's chair Shari Redstone, citing "a problematic capital structure."

K-pop supergroup BTS promises a new album and a world tour next year

K-pop supergroup BTS will head to the United States this month to start working on new music and will launch its next album early next year ahead of a world tour, it said on Tuesday.

The seven members of the group, who have been reunited after completing South Korea's mandatory military service, made the announcement during a livestream on Weverse, a superfan platform owned by HYBE, an entertainment firm that manages BTS.

End of the line for King Charles' royal train

King Charles has decided to scrap Britain's royal train, a service dating back to Queen Victoria, because it is no longer cost-effective, as the monarchy sees its public funding soar by an extra 46 million pounds ($63 million) for the next two years.

Victoria, Charles' great-great-great-grandmother, commissioned the first royal rail carriages back in 1869. The latest incarnation is made up of nine carriages, the most recent of them added in 1986.

American televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90

Jimmy Swaggart, who was one of America's most influential televangelists in the 1980s before an affair with a prostitute brought his career crashing down, has died at the age of 90. Jimmy Swaggart Ministries confirmed his death on Facebook and his family thanked medical staff at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Louisiana. It did not share details of the cause of death.

John Cena and Idris Elba team up for buddy movie 'Heads of State'

Actors John Cena and Idris Elba embark on a wild friendship journey in the comedy action adventure "Heads of State." Cena plays Hollywood action hero turned U.S. President Will Derringer, while Elba stars as the experienced and cranky British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, an army veteran. When a tense meeting between the two disparate leaders is followed by an attack that threatens to blow up the world order, they must come together to save the day.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jury decides on some counts; verdict not yet known

The jury at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on four of the five counts the music mogul faces, the judge overseeing the case said on Tuesday, without revealing the outcome. After two days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict on four charges: two counts of sex trafficking and two of transportation to engage in prostitution, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian announced.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jury to resume deliberations after partial verdict

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial will continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after reaching a verdict on four of the five counts the music mogul faces in his sex trafficking case but failing to agree on a racketeering conspiracy charge. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said on Tuesday the jury had reached a verdict on the two counts of sex trafficking and two of transportation to engage in prostitution faced by Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture. The judge did not reveal the verdict on those counts.

Australia cancels rapper Ye's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has had his Australian visa cancelled after he released "Heil Hitler", a song promoting Nazism, the country's home affairs minister said on Wednesday. The U.S. rapper released the song that praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler across social media and music streaming platforms in May.

US revokes visas for Bob Vylan after music duo's Glastonbury chants

The United States has revoked visas for members of Britain's Bob Vylan punk-rap duo after they led chants during their set at the Glastonbury music festival in England over the weekend that the State Department and the BBC, who broadcast the event, said were antisemitic. "The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on X on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)