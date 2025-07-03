Left Menu

Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, and More Honored with 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

A new class of international icons, including Miley Cyrus and Timothee Chalamet, joins the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The honorees, celebrated across five entertainment categories, also feature Shaquille O'Neal in sports. This honor is a testament to their influence and contribution to the arts.

Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet (Image source: Instagram/ @mileycyrus, @tchalamet) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced a distinguished group of 35 honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026. Among the celebrated are internationally renowned figures such as Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Shaquille O'Neal. The chamber's announcement was made public on Wednesday, confirming reports by The Hollywood Reporter.

Those selected represent a range of entertainment fields, including motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording, and sports entertainment. Notably, Shaquille O'Neal stands as the sole representative from the sports division for this class. 'We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026,' read the chamber's Instagram post.

Miley Cyrus expressed her elation about the honor on social media, noting the personal significance of her Hollywood journey. She reminisced about childhood visits to Hollywood Blvd and heralded the recognition as a dream come true. Meanwhile, the celebrated list includes names such as Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, and Deepika Padukone, who will all be immortalized on Hollywood's iconic walkway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

