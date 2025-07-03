Patriotism Set Sail: China's Shandong Docks in Hong Kong

China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday as a show of patriotism, just days after the region celebrated 28 years since its return to Chinese rule.

The Shandong was joined by another ship from its battle group, comprising two destroyers and a frigate in Hong Kong's waters early Thursday morning. State media confirmed that the warships would be open for public visits over the weekend. Local media reports indicated that 10,000 tickets had been snapped up, including 2,000 for the Shandong alone.

This arrival coincides with China's unrelenting patriotic campaign in Hong Kong, following the suppression of pro-democracy protests in 2019. Notably, the Shandong has recently participated in joint exercises, signaling China's increasing naval assertiveness, further complicated by ongoing tensions with Taiwan.

