Left Menu

Controversy Over Revival of Snake Worship at Nag Panchami

Environmentalists and animal rights activists are opposing the Maharashtra government's consideration to resume the practice of worshipping live snakes at Nag Panchami in Battis Shirala. The practice, banned by the Bombay High Court in 2002, faces criticism for risking harm to protected cobra species and contradicting wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:21 IST
Controversy Over Revival of Snake Worship at Nag Panchami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Environmentalists and animal rights activists have voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's proposal to resume the tradition of worshipping live snakes on Nag Panchami in Battis Shirala town. The practice, once a prominent feature of the festival, was banned by the Bombay High Court in 2002 due to animal welfare concerns.

In a recent state assembly session, BJP legislator Satyajit Deshmukh highlighted the festival's cultural significance. In response, State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced plans to discuss the possibility of reviving the tradition with Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

Critics, including herpetologist Mrugank Prabhu and NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar, argue that resuming the practice could risk the welfare of cobras, which are protected by law. They highlight past mistreatments such as starving and force-feeding the snakes, potentially leading to conditions like pneumonia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025