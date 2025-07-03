Controversy Over Revival of Snake Worship at Nag Panchami
Environmentalists and animal rights activists are opposing the Maharashtra government's consideration to resume the practice of worshipping live snakes at Nag Panchami in Battis Shirala. The practice, banned by the Bombay High Court in 2002, faces criticism for risking harm to protected cobra species and contradicting wildlife protection laws.
- Country:
- India
Environmentalists and animal rights activists have voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's proposal to resume the tradition of worshipping live snakes on Nag Panchami in Battis Shirala town. The practice, once a prominent feature of the festival, was banned by the Bombay High Court in 2002 due to animal welfare concerns.
In a recent state assembly session, BJP legislator Satyajit Deshmukh highlighted the festival's cultural significance. In response, State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced plans to discuss the possibility of reviving the tradition with Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.
Critics, including herpetologist Mrugank Prabhu and NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar, argue that resuming the practice could risk the welfare of cobras, which are protected by law. They highlight past mistreatments such as starving and force-feeding the snakes, potentially leading to conditions like pneumonia.
