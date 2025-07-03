Transforming Siri Fort Auditorium: A New Era of Cultural Renaissance

In a strategic move to breathe new life into one of India's cultural landmarks, state-run NBCC Ltd has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Film Development Corporation to redevelop the iconic Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The initiative, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to transform the complex into a world-class cultural destination.

The comprehensive redevelopment will see NBCC acting as the Project Management Consultant, responsible for executing the project from conceptualization to commissioning. The initiative will be rolled out on a deposit work basis, with NFDC covering the project costs in addition to PMC charges.

Spread across 5.5 acres in South Delhi, the complex which has been central to India's artistic expression since its construction in 1982 is set to feature state-of-the-art infrastructure while maintaining its cultural heritage. The redeveloped venue promises to be a vibrant hub for India's creative ecosystem, including performance districts, film hubs, and arts and culture zones, ensuring it remains a hallmark of India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)