Transforming Siri Fort Auditorium: A New Era of Cultural Renaissance

State-owned NBCC Ltd and National Film Development Corporation have signed an MoU for redeveloping Siri Fort Auditorium complex in Delhi. The comprehensive renovation aims to transform it into a world-class cultural hub, featuring modern infrastructure, while preserving its cultural significance. NBCC will oversee the project from start to finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:08 IST
In a strategic move to breathe new life into one of India's cultural landmarks, state-run NBCC Ltd has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Film Development Corporation to redevelop the iconic Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The initiative, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to transform the complex into a world-class cultural destination.

The comprehensive redevelopment will see NBCC acting as the Project Management Consultant, responsible for executing the project from conceptualization to commissioning. The initiative will be rolled out on a deposit work basis, with NFDC covering the project costs in addition to PMC charges.

Spread across 5.5 acres in South Delhi, the complex which has been central to India's artistic expression since its construction in 1982 is set to feature state-of-the-art infrastructure while maintaining its cultural heritage. The redeveloped venue promises to be a vibrant hub for India's creative ecosystem, including performance districts, film hubs, and arts and culture zones, ensuring it remains a hallmark of India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

