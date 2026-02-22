Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2': Political Propaganda or Artistic Expression?

The controversy over 'The Kerala Story 2' deepens as CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas brands it as a 'propaganda' film aimed at polarizing voters ahead of Kerala's Assembly elections. Brittas challenges BJP leaders on their silence over a proposed 'beef ban' depicted controversially in the film's promo.

The film's narrative, criticized for misrepresenting Kerala's social harmony, is seen by Brittas as an attempt by the BJP to gain electoral advantage. He denounces the film's depiction, calling it a 'diabolical game'. Social media buzz highlights public discontent and emphasizes Kerala's tradition of communal amity.

Despite Brittas's fervent criticism, he opposes a ban on the film, advocating for public discernment. He questions the film's box office success claims, suggesting manipulated ticket sales. The film's earlier counterpart, alleged to show radicalization, was opposed by political and civil entities in Kerala, fueling ongoing debates about artistic freedom and political agendas in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)