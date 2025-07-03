Deepika Padukone Makes History on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone is set to make history by becoming the first Indian actor to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday night via their official Instagram page.

The new honorees—a group of distinguished names from Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment—will be honored for their contributions. Padukone joins high-profile actors like Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, and Rami Malek in this celebrated class of 2026.

Deepika Padukone's rise to international fame continues as she joins the ranks of legendary figures with her star on Hollywood Boulevard, recognizing her significant impact on global popular culture. This accolade highlights her successful transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, further solidifying her status as a global icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)