"I really wanted that": Janelle James recallls not getting role in 'GLOW' after she "nailed" audition

Comedian and actress Janelle James recalled the role she really wanted to play and auditioned for it, but still couldn't get it. While appearing in Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the Abbott Elementary star was asked if she's able to watch projects she auditioned for but didn't get. James then reflected on the one role she "really wanted," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'GLOW' is a comedy-drama TV series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for Netflix. The series revolves around a fictionalisation of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW), founded by David McLane. "I haven't thought about this in a while. Another thing I was excited about that I auditioned for once was GLOW. Do you remember that? The female wrestling," James said. "I really wanted that role," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "It was for one of the female wrestlers, and we had to make up an '80s rap and perform it in the audition, and also do a fight scene with ourselves. I did this rap and then I did a round kick. And I remember leaving that audition like, 'Nailed it.' And did not get that role." The first season consists of 10 episodes and was released on June 23, 2017. In August, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, which was released on June 29, 2018. The third season was released on August 9, 2019

In 2020, Netflix reversed its fourth-season renewal decision on GLOW, citing Covid issues as the reason they would not go forward with the series' final instalment, as per the outlet. GLOW had started production on season four at the time. It completed one episode and started a second before the coronavirus pandemic led to production shutdowns for it and other series and films. The series earned 18 Emmy nominations and three wins throughout its three-season run, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

