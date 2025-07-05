Dalai Lama Dismisses Succession Rumors, Hopes for 40 More Years
The Dalai Lama dispelled rumors regarding his succession by announcing his hopes to live another 30-40 years to continue serving people. At a prayer ceremony before his 90th birthday, he asserted his spiritual blessings and commitment to benefit those in India and beyond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Dalai Lama, addressing a ceremony on the eve of his 90th birthday, addressed rumors about his succession, declaring his intent to live another 30 to 40 years to better serve his followers.
Speaking at the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso emphasized the 'clear signs and indications' of blessings from Avalokiteshvara, reinforcing his spiritual mission.
Despite living in exile, he remains dedicated to helping, especially in Dharamshala, as he continues to pursue his commitment to benefit humankind.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Seeks Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Ahead of Zonal Council Meet
Union Ministers Seek Blessings at Puri's Rath Yatra Festival
NIA raids communications centre in McLeodganj, man arrested
McLeodganj readies to celebrate Dalai Lama's 90th birthday with likes of Richard Gere, Rijiju in attendance
Mamata Banerjee Seeks Divine Blessings at ISKCON Rath Yatra