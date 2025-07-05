Dalai Lama Dismisses Succession Rumors, Hopes for 40 More Years

The Dalai Lama, addressing a ceremony on the eve of his 90th birthday, addressed rumors about his succession, declaring his intent to live another 30 to 40 years to better serve his followers.

Speaking at the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso emphasized the 'clear signs and indications' of blessings from Avalokiteshvara, reinforcing his spiritual mission.

Despite living in exile, he remains dedicated to helping, especially in Dharamshala, as he continues to pursue his commitment to benefit humankind.

