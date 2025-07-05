Left Menu

Dalai Lama Dismisses Succession Rumors, Hopes for 40 More Years

The Dalai Lama dispelled rumors regarding his succession by announcing his hopes to live another 30-40 years to continue serving people. At a prayer ceremony before his 90th birthday, he asserted his spiritual blessings and commitment to benefit those in India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:17 IST
Dalai Lama Dismisses Succession Rumors, Hopes for 40 More Years
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama, addressing a ceremony on the eve of his 90th birthday, addressed rumors about his succession, declaring his intent to live another 30 to 40 years to better serve his followers.

Speaking at the Tsuglagkhang temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso emphasized the 'clear signs and indications' of blessings from Avalokiteshvara, reinforcing his spiritual mission.

Despite living in exile, he remains dedicated to helping, especially in Dharamshala, as he continues to pursue his commitment to benefit humankind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025