Dalai Lama's Future, Echoes of History, and Cooperative Milestones
The Dalai Lama has dispelled rumors about his successor, expressing intentions to live for 30-40 more years. Congress emphasized India's historical ties with Argentina as PM Modi visited the country. Amit Shah laid the foundation for India's first cooperative university, signaling cooperation growth in Gujarat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:13 IST
The Dalai Lama has addressed speculations regarding his succession by expressing his hope to continue his mission for another 30-40 years. His statement eases ongoing rumors about leadership continuity.
During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Argentina, referencing Indira Gandhi's landmark visit in 1968.
In Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation of India's inaugural national cooperative university, marking a significant advancement in cooperative education and development within the country.
