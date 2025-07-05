Dalai Lama's Future, Echoes of History, and Cooperative Milestones

The Dalai Lama has addressed speculations regarding his succession by expressing his hope to continue his mission for another 30-40 years. His statement eases ongoing rumors about leadership continuity.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Argentina, referencing Indira Gandhi's landmark visit in 1968.

In Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the foundation of India's inaugural national cooperative university, marking a significant advancement in cooperative education and development within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)