Uttar Pradesh Launches Pilgrimage Assistance Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of two pilgrimage assistance schemes to support Buddhist and Sikh devotees. The 'Buddhist Tirtha Darshan Yojana' and the 'Panch Takht Yatra Yojana' aim to provide financial assistance for religious travel, promoting spiritual upliftment and social harmony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated two new schemes aimed at assisting Buddhist and Sikh devotees in their spiritual journeys. Known as the 'Buddhist Tirtha Darshan Yojana' and the 'Panch Takht Yatra Yojana', these programs seek to facilitate access to key pilgrimage sites across India.

The schemes, announced after a review meeting, underscore the government's commitment to spiritual upliftment and social harmony. Through these initiatives, financial aid will be extended to help devotees visit places of spiritual significance, with funds allocated specifically for economically disadvantaged groups.

The programs will operate with support from IRCTC, ensuring an online application process prioritizes safety and convenience. Adityanath emphasized their role in fostering inclusive development and reinforcing national unity under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

