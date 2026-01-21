Leopard Attack Turns Pilgrimage Tragic at Male Mahadeshwara Temple

A tragic incident occurred at Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk when a leopard attacked and killed a pilgrim named Praveen.

Praveen, a 30-year-old from Mandya district, was on a pilgrimage with a group when the unexpected attack happened, leading to his death due to severe injuries.

The other devotees escaped unscathed, and forest officials swiftly arrived on the scene to handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)