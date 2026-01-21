Leopard Attack Turns Pilgrimage Tragic at Male Mahadeshwara Temple
A leopard attacked and killed Praveen, a devotee on a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk. The 30-year-old from Mandya was with a group when the sudden attack occurred. Others managed to escape unhurt. Forest officials quickly responded to the scene.
A tragic incident occurred at Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk when a leopard attacked and killed a pilgrim named Praveen.
Praveen, a 30-year-old from Mandya district, was on a pilgrimage with a group when the unexpected attack happened, leading to his death due to severe injuries.
The other devotees escaped unscathed, and forest officials swiftly arrived on the scene to handle the situation.
