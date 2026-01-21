Left Menu

Leopard Attack Turns Pilgrimage Tragic at Male Mahadeshwara Temple

A leopard attacked and killed Praveen, a devotee on a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk. The 30-year-old from Mandya was with a group when the sudden attack occurred. Others managed to escape unhurt. Forest officials quickly responded to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:31 IST
Leopard Attack Turns Pilgrimage Tragic at Male Mahadeshwara Temple
attack
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk when a leopard attacked and killed a pilgrim named Praveen.

Praveen, a 30-year-old from Mandya district, was on a pilgrimage with a group when the unexpected attack happened, leading to his death due to severe injuries.

The other devotees escaped unscathed, and forest officials swiftly arrived on the scene to handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

EU's Legal Battle Over Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

 India
3
SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Launch

SWELECT Energy Systems Revamps Brand Identity with New Logo and NUMERGY Laun...

 India
4
Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Davos Drama: Markets React to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026