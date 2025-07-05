Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra's Cherished Family Rituals and Midnight Snack Strategies

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up about her grounding family traditions, including Sunday morning snuggles and secret midnight snacks. Despite her busy career, the actress emphasizes the importance of unwinding with her family and sneaking in snacks during movies to avoid turning them into full meals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra's Cherished Family Rituals and Midnight Snack Strategies
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie (Photo/Instagram/@priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming revelation, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared with People magazine a cherished Sunday morning tradition she holds with her family. The 'Heads of State' star described cozy morning bed snuggles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, as an 'absolute necessity,' despite her packed professional life.

The conversation revealed how these intimate family gatherings bring her immense peace. Priyanka emphasized the luxury of spending unhurried time at home, cherishing these moments as a crucial counterbalance to her demanding schedule. This downtime, she explained, includes indulging in her 'guilty pleasure' of watching Love Island or delving into a book, with a glass of wine in hand.

In addition to serene Sundays, Priyanka humorously outlined her late-night fridge raids, admitting they are strategically timed during movie distractions to avoid turning them into full-blown meals. Priyanka currently stars in 'Heads of State,' available on Prime Video, showcasing her knack for balancing career and personal life effortlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025