Priyanka Chopra's Cherished Family Rituals and Midnight Snack Strategies

In a heartwarming revelation, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared with People magazine a cherished Sunday morning tradition she holds with her family. The 'Heads of State' star described cozy morning bed snuggles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, as an 'absolute necessity,' despite her packed professional life.

The conversation revealed how these intimate family gatherings bring her immense peace. Priyanka emphasized the luxury of spending unhurried time at home, cherishing these moments as a crucial counterbalance to her demanding schedule. This downtime, she explained, includes indulging in her 'guilty pleasure' of watching Love Island or delving into a book, with a glass of wine in hand.

In addition to serene Sundays, Priyanka humorously outlined her late-night fridge raids, admitting they are strategically timed during movie distractions to avoid turning them into full-blown meals. Priyanka currently stars in 'Heads of State,' available on Prime Video, showcasing her knack for balancing career and personal life effortlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)