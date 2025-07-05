Left Menu

Royal Property Dispute: Saif Ali Khan Faces Legal Setback in Bhopal Inheritance Battle

Saif Ali Khan and his family face a legal reversal as the Madhya Pradesh High Court calls for a retrial in their inheritance case. The court overturned a trial court decision, prompting demands for a fair partition of Bhopal's royal properties, originally deemed unfairly granted to Saif Ali Khan's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:46 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a retrial in the high-profile inheritance case involving actor Saif Ali Khan and his family. The court overturned a decades-old decision that named them inheritors of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore, once owned by Bhopal's royal family.

The case traces back to intricate familial ties, with the properties initially owned by Nawab Hamidullah, Bhopal's last ruling Nawab. After his daughter Abida migrated to Pakistan, the inheritance passed to Sajida, who married into the Pataudi family, linking the properties with Saif Ali Khan's lineage.

Petitioners arguing for a fair partition under Muslim Personal Law have challenged the previous ruling, prompting Justice Sanjay Dwivedi to mandate a retrial. The trial court has been instructed to resolve the matter within a year, ensuring justice prevails in this complex inheritance dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

