Royal Property Dispute: Saif Ali Khan Faces Legal Setback in Bhopal Inheritance Battle

In a significant legal development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a retrial in the high-profile inheritance case involving actor Saif Ali Khan and his family. The court overturned a decades-old decision that named them inheritors of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore, once owned by Bhopal's royal family.

The case traces back to intricate familial ties, with the properties initially owned by Nawab Hamidullah, Bhopal's last ruling Nawab. After his daughter Abida migrated to Pakistan, the inheritance passed to Sajida, who married into the Pataudi family, linking the properties with Saif Ali Khan's lineage.

Petitioners arguing for a fair partition under Muslim Personal Law have challenged the previous ruling, prompting Justice Sanjay Dwivedi to mandate a retrial. The trial court has been instructed to resolve the matter within a year, ensuring justice prevails in this complex inheritance dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)