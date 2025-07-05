Left Menu

A Cricketer's Unforgettable Red Letter Day: The Andrew Sykes Story

Andrew Sykes, a cricket-loving truck driver from Stoke on Trent, England, received a memorable gift from Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni on his 50th birthday. Volunteering for cricket games, Sykes was surprised with an Indian ODI team jersey at Edgbaston in 2014. His passion for cricket remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:19 IST
Andrew Sykes, a dedicated truck driver from Stoke on Trent, has a lifelong passion for cricket which reached a pinnacle in 2014 when he was surprised by Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On his 50th birthday, while volunteering at an ODI game during India's tour of England, Sykes received an Indian team jersey from Dhoni in a memorable gesture at Edgbaston.

Having contributed over a decade to cricket operations as a volunteer, Sykes cherishes this encounter. His commitment to cricket continues, as does his admiration for treasured figures like Ravi Shastri, Geoffrey Boycott, and Malcolm Marshall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

