A Cricketer's Unforgettable Red Letter Day: The Andrew Sykes Story

Andrew Sykes, a dedicated truck driver from Stoke on Trent, has a lifelong passion for cricket which reached a pinnacle in 2014 when he was surprised by Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On his 50th birthday, while volunteering at an ODI game during India's tour of England, Sykes received an Indian team jersey from Dhoni in a memorable gesture at Edgbaston.

Having contributed over a decade to cricket operations as a volunteer, Sykes cherishes this encounter. His commitment to cricket continues, as does his admiration for treasured figures like Ravi Shastri, Geoffrey Boycott, and Malcolm Marshall.

(With inputs from agencies.)