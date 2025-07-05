Tragic End: Aspiring UPSC Candidate Suffocates in Karol Bagh Fire

Kumar Dhirender Pratap, a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant, tragically lost his life in a fire incident at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Trapped in an elevator, Kumar sent desperate messages to his elder brother, pleading for assistance.

Despite urgent calls for help, rescue operations were delayed, ultimately failing to save him. The fire, which erupted on the second floor, revealed critical safety lapses, including a lack of fire alarms and emergency exits. The young aspirant, who had recently returned to Delhi to continue his studies, had high hopes for his future.

The fire department's efforts were hampered by limited ventilation in the building, and short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of a passionate individual whose life was tragically cut short.

(With inputs from agencies.)