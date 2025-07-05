Transforming Transit: Art and Music at Namo Bharat Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is revamping the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station into a cultural hub with live portrait sketching and an art exhibition. This initiative, in collaboration with the International Institute of Fine Arts (IIFA), Modinagar, has been well-received by commuters eager for a creative travel environment.

The exhibition, titled ''Young Brush Strokes,'' displays the artistic talents of IIFA students and faculty. It is open at the upper concourse level until July 27, providing a free and engaging experience for hundreds of passengers who have actively participated in the live sketching sessions.

Additionally, the NCRTC hosts ''Namo Bharat Unplugged: Live Musical Fridays,'' now in its second season, featuring performances from emerging musicians across the National Capital Region. These cultural activities aim to convert transit points into vibrant social gathering spots.

