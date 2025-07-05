Left Menu

Transforming Transit: Art and Music at Namo Bharat Station

The NCRTC has launched cultural initiatives at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station, featuring live portrait sketching and an art exhibition in collaboration with IIFA, Modinagar. This effort aims to transform stations into cultural hubs while engaging commuters creatively during their travels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:48 IST
Transforming Transit: Art and Music at Namo Bharat Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is revamping the Anand Vihar Namo Bharat station into a cultural hub with live portrait sketching and an art exhibition. This initiative, in collaboration with the International Institute of Fine Arts (IIFA), Modinagar, has been well-received by commuters eager for a creative travel environment.

The exhibition, titled ''Young Brush Strokes,'' displays the artistic talents of IIFA students and faculty. It is open at the upper concourse level until July 27, providing a free and engaging experience for hundreds of passengers who have actively participated in the live sketching sessions.

Additionally, the NCRTC hosts ''Namo Bharat Unplugged: Live Musical Fridays,'' now in its second season, featuring performances from emerging musicians across the National Capital Region. These cultural activities aim to convert transit points into vibrant social gathering spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025