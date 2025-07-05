Cultural Reverence: Madhya Pradesh Leaders Join Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with other prominent leaders, joined the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gwalior. The event saw Yadav offer prayers and symbolically participate in the ritual of pulling the chariot, inspiring excitement among the devotees gathered.
The city of Gwalior witnessed a spectacular event as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with several key political figures, attended the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra on Saturday night.
Among the notable attendees were Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and state ministers Tulsiram Silawat, Narayan Singh Kushwah, and Pradyumna Singh Tomar.
Chief Minister Yadav offered prayers in front of Lord Jagannath's chariot and joined in the traditional ritual by gently touching the rope used to pull the chariot. This gesture sparked enthusiasm among the gathered devotees, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.
