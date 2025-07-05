Regina Hall Joins Titanic's Decades-Long Debate: Could Jack Have Lived?

Actor Regina Hall recently added her voice to the enduring debate surrounding the climax of James Cameron's 1997 film, Titanic. During promotions for her partnership with Bounty, Hall humorously considered whether Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack, could have survived the icy Atlantic if Kate Winslet's character, Rose, had made more effort to share the floating plank.

The Girls Trip star quipped about Rose's comfortable position on the makeshift raft, suggesting that her deep sleep led to Jack's demise. Hall's comments reignite the classic fan argument over the famous scene's plausibility, considering the plank's material was a piece of balsa wood from the ship's structure, not a door.

This topic has been a recurring point of discussion for the film's director and stars since Titanic's release, with both Winslet and DiCaprio frequently questioned on the matter. Winslet humorously addressed this during a panel in 2024, sharing that DiCaprio might be tired of the query from the infamous scene.

