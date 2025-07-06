Devendra Fadnavis Leads Record-breaking Ashadhi Ekadashi Celebrations in Pandharpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday led the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations in Pandharpur, performing the traditional mahapuja at the renowned Vitthal Rukmini Temple. The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with lakhs of devotees thronging the town to seek blessings from Lord Vitthal.

Fadnavis highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the pilgrimage, noting a massive participation, especially from the youth. During his address, he emphasized the promotion of cleanliness and sustainability, acknowledging the achievements in sanitation and equitable darshan access for all devotees.

Local authorities, including prominent officials, ensured effective crowd management and facility enhancements. The event also recognized notable 'warkaris' and exemplary pilgrim groups, celebrating the true essence of the Bhakti movement through community and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)