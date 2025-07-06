British rock band Oasis reunited in Cardiff on Friday, offering a thrilling experience for fans by setting historical differences aside to deliver a hit-packed performance. The Gallagher brothers, who defined the 'Britpop' era of the 1990s, rekindled their iconic sound, transporting the thousands in attendance back to an era of optimism and musical swagger.

In other news, controversial Croatian nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson attracted tens of thousands to Zagreb for what was billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert. With over 450,000 tickets sold, the event underscored the singer's controversial appeal while impacting city logistics, notably with strict traffic control measures and heavy police deployment.

Meanwhile, the horror genre has breathed new life into cinematic attendance figures. At a time when the usual superhero sequels and reboots have lost their luster, horror films have emerged as the surprise savior for a dwindling box office, captivating audiences with their spine-chilling narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)