Priyanka Chopra's 'Heads of State' Dominates Prime Video with Worldwide Acclaim

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest film, 'Heads of State,' has become the most trending film globally on Prime Video. Actor R Madhavan praised Chopra for her outstanding performance, expressing that her success feels personal. The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, includes stars like John Cena and Idris Elba.

Actor R Madhavan, renowned for his roles in '3 Idiots' and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' series, praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her latest film, 'Heads of State,' ranked as the top trending movie on Prime Video worldwide.

He shared the film's poster on Instagram, highlighting its '#1 on Prime Video worldwide' status. Madhavan expressed that Chopra's success feels personal, commending her for breaking new grounds and delivering a commendable performance. Chopra thanked Madhavan for his supportive words.

The action-comedy film 'Heads of State,' directed by Ilya Naishuller, premiered on Prime Video on July 2. It features John Cena and Idris Elba alongside Chopra, with Elba portraying the UK Prime Minister and Cena as the US President. The plot centers around their characters being targeted by a ferocious adversary, with Chopra playing an MI6 agent. The ensemble cast also includes actors like Paddy Considine and Sarah Niles.

