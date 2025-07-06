Kerala Governor Advocates Temples as Hubs for Cultural and Healthcare Services

The Kerala Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has proposed a novel initiative aimed at transforming temples into centers for cultural preservation and healthcare. He suggests that every temple in the state should house a cow shelter, an institute for teaching Sanatan Dharma, and a hospital.

This announcement came during the unveiling of a Lord Shiva idol at the Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba. Arlekar emphasized the role of Devaswom Boards in bringing these plans to fruition, highlighting the significance of public and spiritual service.

Arlekar assures that the community is willing to contribute to these causes, emphasizing that donations can be sought from devotees and the public. Arlekar's vision aligns with the philosophy of 'manav seva' as 'madhav seva', linking service to humanity with service to God.

