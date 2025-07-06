Left Menu

Kerala Governor Advocates Temples as Hubs for Cultural and Healthcare Services

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urges the establishment of cow shelters, educational institutes for Sanatan Dharma teachings, and hospitals in each temple. He believes Devaswom Boards can implement these initiatives, emphasizing community service as a form of divine service, with community support through donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:41 IST
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • India

The Kerala Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has proposed a novel initiative aimed at transforming temples into centers for cultural preservation and healthcare. He suggests that every temple in the state should house a cow shelter, an institute for teaching Sanatan Dharma, and a hospital.

This announcement came during the unveiling of a Lord Shiva idol at the Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba. Arlekar emphasized the role of Devaswom Boards in bringing these plans to fruition, highlighting the significance of public and spiritual service.

Arlekar assures that the community is willing to contribute to these causes, emphasizing that donations can be sought from devotees and the public. Arlekar's vision aligns with the philosophy of 'manav seva' as 'madhav seva', linking service to humanity with service to God.

(With inputs from agencies.)

