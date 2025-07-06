Reflecting on the Dalai Lama's 90th: Conversations with Nehru

As the Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalls a significant four-hour discussion between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Tibetan spiritual leader in Mussoorie back in 1959.

The meeting preceded the Dalai Lama's extensive tour across India, marking the beginning of his permanent refuge in the country from March 31, 1959. His community's establishment in Dharamsala and subsequent settlements, including Bylakuppe and Mundgod, were pivotal moments in his journey.

Recently, in 'Voice for the Voiceless,' the Dalai Lama provided fresh insights into his remarkable life and challenges. Ramesh also shared a historic photograph of the Dalai Lama's meeting with Nehru, highlighting the Dalai Lama's esteemed position as a global religious figure.

