Reflecting on the Dalai Lama's 90th: Conversations with Nehru
As the Dalai Lama turned 90, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reminisced about a pivotal 1959 meeting between Nehru and the spiritual leader in Mussoorie. Following the meeting, the Dalai Lama toured India, established his base in Dharamsala, and shared insights about his journey in his recent book.
- Country:
- India
As the Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalls a significant four-hour discussion between then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Tibetan spiritual leader in Mussoorie back in 1959.
The meeting preceded the Dalai Lama's extensive tour across India, marking the beginning of his permanent refuge in the country from March 31, 1959. His community's establishment in Dharamsala and subsequent settlements, including Bylakuppe and Mundgod, were pivotal moments in his journey.
Recently, in 'Voice for the Voiceless,' the Dalai Lama provided fresh insights into his remarkable life and challenges. Ramesh also shared a historic photograph of the Dalai Lama's meeting with Nehru, highlighting the Dalai Lama's esteemed position as a global religious figure.
(With inputs from agencies.)