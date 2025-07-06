Left Menu

Bhal-Padri Unveiled: Kashmir's Newest Tourism Gem

Bhal-Padri in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, is set for its first tourism festival. The newly accessible high-altitude meadow is expected to boost local tourism with its scenic beauty and cultural richness. The festival aims to attract tourists and uplift the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhal-Padri, a scenic meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, is preparing to host its inaugural tourism festival this month. Recently connected by road, this hidden gem is poised to become a major tourist attraction, bringing excitement to local tourism stakeholders.

Located at an altitude of 11,000 feet and just 10 km from another popular destination, Padri, Bhal-Padri was previously inaccessible. The district administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department are organizing a festival on July 20 to mark its opening, aiming to boost tourism and economic development in the area.

Adventure tour operators are enthusiastic about the potential of this newly accessible destination, which offers a variety of attractions including unique flora and stunning landscapes. Officials are optimistic that Bhal-Padri will soon become a central player in the region's tourism scene, showcasing its cultural and natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

