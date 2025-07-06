Left Menu

Tech-Driven Crowd Management in Puri for 'Suna Besha'

With lakhs of devotees flocking to Puri for the 'Suna Besha' ritual, Odisha Police are employing drones and AI cameras for crowd control. The administration expects around 15 lakh visitors and advises adherence to traffic guidelines. Enhanced measures follow recent crowd-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The revered 'Suna Besha' ritual in Puri witnessed an influx of devotees, compelling Odisha Police to implement advanced technologies for crowd management. Drones and AI cameras are in use to maintain order as thousands gather to see Lord Jagannath in his golden attire.

According to Dayal Gangwar, ADG (Traffic), vehicle flow from Bhubaneswar to Puri has surged. Authorities are dynamically diverting traffic to reduce waiting times. 'Present waiting time at Batgaon is around 20-30 minutes,' he stated, urging the crowd to abide by official advisories.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan anticipates approximately 15 lakh attendees, with administration efforts focused on crowd control in light of past incidents. 'We are well-prepared for the Suna Besha event,' he assured, as preparations continue under intense scrutiny by key officials, including DGP Y B Khurania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

