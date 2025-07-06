Tech-Driven Crowd Management in Puri for 'Suna Besha'

The revered 'Suna Besha' ritual in Puri witnessed an influx of devotees, compelling Odisha Police to implement advanced technologies for crowd management. Drones and AI cameras are in use to maintain order as thousands gather to see Lord Jagannath in his golden attire.

According to Dayal Gangwar, ADG (Traffic), vehicle flow from Bhubaneswar to Puri has surged. Authorities are dynamically diverting traffic to reduce waiting times. 'Present waiting time at Batgaon is around 20-30 minutes,' he stated, urging the crowd to abide by official advisories.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan anticipates approximately 15 lakh attendees, with administration efforts focused on crowd control in light of past incidents. 'We are well-prepared for the Suna Besha event,' he assured, as preparations continue under intense scrutiny by key officials, including DGP Y B Khurania.

