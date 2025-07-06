Zagreb witnessed an extraordinary musical event as controversial Croatian nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson performed what was billed as the world's largest-ever paid concert. Drawing tens of thousands of fans, the event sold over 450,000 tickets, leading to extensive street closures and a massive police presence.

Meanwhile, film studios are turning to horror movies to breathe new life into cinemas. With traditional superhero and sequel films losing their appeal, the genre's vampires, zombies, and grim reapers have become unexpected box office saviors, according to industry insiders.

In Birmingham, rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bid farewell in an emotional concert at Villa Park stadium. Known for revolutionizing heavy metal, the band revisited their roots in an event dubbed 'Back to the Beginning,' marking almost six decades of influential music.

(With inputs from agencies.)