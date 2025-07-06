Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Corridors: The Push for Shipki-La Route

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Indian government to consider reopening the Shipki-La route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This ancient Indo-Tibetan path, positioned in a region less affected by monsoons, could help boost local tourism and socioeconomic conditions in Kinnaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:41 IST
Reviving Ancient Corridors: The Push for Shipki-La Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to revive ancient trade routes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called upon the central government to consider reopening the Shipki-La route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Chief Minister highlighted the historical significance of this route, formerly a critical Indo-Tibetan trade corridor. Beyond its economic value, it also served as a cultural link for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimages reflecting India's deep-rooted ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

As the Kinnaur region lies in a semi-arid zone, it faces fewer weather-related disruptions, making Shipki-La a reliable corridor. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that reopening this route would not only ease pilgrim access but also boost socioeconomic development in the tribal Kinnaur region, supporting national goals under the Vibrant Village Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025