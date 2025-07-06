Reviving Ancient Corridors: The Push for Shipki-La Route

In a strategic move to revive ancient trade routes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called upon the central government to consider reopening the Shipki-La route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The Chief Minister highlighted the historical significance of this route, formerly a critical Indo-Tibetan trade corridor. Beyond its economic value, it also served as a cultural link for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimages reflecting India's deep-rooted ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

As the Kinnaur region lies in a semi-arid zone, it faces fewer weather-related disruptions, making Shipki-La a reliable corridor. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that reopening this route would not only ease pilgrim access but also boost socioeconomic development in the tribal Kinnaur region, supporting national goals under the Vibrant Village Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)