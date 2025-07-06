Left Menu

A Tribute to Kashmir Singh Sohal: A Life of Service and Dedication

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, paid tributes to Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who recently passed away. Sohal, a dedicated leader and social worker, was known for his commitment to public service and contributions to healthcare, sports, and environmental causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:37 IST
Senior leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, notably including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, convened to pay homage to Kashmir Singh Sohal, the Tarn Taran MLA who has recently passed away.

Punjab's Chief Minister Mann lauded Sohal's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a doctor and later, a respected politician. He emphasized the significant impact Sohal had on his community, describing him as a hard-working leader cherished by all.

Kejriwal praised Sohal as an exemplary social worker, committed to serving the common man despite his ailment. He underscored AAP's commitment to continue Sohal's initiatives and highlighted the party's loss of an experienced leader who advocated for clean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

