Controversy Erupts Over Hema Malini's Bankey Bihari Corridor Remarks

Hema Malini has sparked a heated controversy in Vrindavan after a video of her supporting the proposed Bankey Bihari corridor went viral, leading to widespread criticism from local residents and priests. The project has been met with skepticism as fears of displacement and heritage loss grow among the community.

Responding to the controversy, Malini clarified that the video, resurfacing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is being used to misrepresent her stance. She assured that the corridor would be built only with Supreme Court approval and would prioritize the interests of all stakeholders, stating her dedication to the well-being of Mathura as a sacred duty.

The debate has intensified as some community leaders express discontent with Malini's remarks, perceiving them as dismissive of local concerns. The BJP MP's statement has even prompted criticism from within her party, highlighting the tensions between development ambitions and cultural preservation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)