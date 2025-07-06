Left Menu

Mystery Blockade: The Curious Case of Reuters' X Account in India

Reuters' X account was temporarily blocked in India, causing confusion until it was unblocked by the government. Despite a notice citing a legal demand, officials clarified they hadn't requested the blockade. The temporary restriction raised questions about past and current demands on social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:23 IST
Mystery Blockade: The Curious Case of Reuters' X Account in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a baffling incident, Reuters' X account was unexpectedly blocked in India for nearly 24 hours, prompting a wave of speculation. Initially attributed to a 'legal demand,' the block was later lifted after government intervention.

An official government spokesperson clarified that no request had been made to restrict the account. The interception was linked to a past operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' but deemed unnecessary now.

The episode sheds light on ongoing complexities in the regulation of social media platforms, which are often caught between legal directives and governmental clarifications. The matter raised concerns about similar actions taken against other media outlets' accounts on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025