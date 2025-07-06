Mystery Blockade: The Curious Case of Reuters' X Account in India

In a baffling incident, Reuters' X account was unexpectedly blocked in India for nearly 24 hours, prompting a wave of speculation. Initially attributed to a 'legal demand,' the block was later lifted after government intervention.

An official government spokesperson clarified that no request had been made to restrict the account. The interception was linked to a past operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' but deemed unnecessary now.

The episode sheds light on ongoing complexities in the regulation of social media platforms, which are often caught between legal directives and governmental clarifications. The matter raised concerns about similar actions taken against other media outlets' accounts on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)