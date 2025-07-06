Vibrant Traditions: Muharram Observances and Ghurti Rath Yatra in Jharkhand Amid Tight Security
In Jharkhand, the observance of Muharram and Ghurti Rath Yatra took place under stringent security measures. Muharram processions commemorated Imam Hussain's martyrdom, while Ghurti Rath Yatra celebrated Lord Jagannath. Incidents occurred in Giridih and Palamu districts, leading to injuries. Police ensured safety with drones, CCTV, and additional forces.
In Jharkhand, the Muslim community observed Muharram with processions, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Tight security was enforced across the state to ensure peaceful proceedings.
Incidents were reported in two districts: one individual was electrocuted in Giridih, and a clash in Palamu resulted in injuries. Authorities emphasized maintaining peace.
Simultaneously, the Ghurti Rath Yatra ritual was held with traditional fervor, celebrating the return journey of Lord Jagannath. Security measures included drones and CCTV, ensuring a safe environment for all participants.
