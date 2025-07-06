Vibrant Traditions: Muharram Observances and Ghurti Rath Yatra in Jharkhand Amid Tight Security

In Jharkhand, the Muslim community observed Muharram with processions, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Tight security was enforced across the state to ensure peaceful proceedings.

Incidents were reported in two districts: one individual was electrocuted in Giridih, and a clash in Palamu resulted in injuries. Authorities emphasized maintaining peace.

Simultaneously, the Ghurti Rath Yatra ritual was held with traditional fervor, celebrating the return journey of Lord Jagannath. Security measures included drones and CCTV, ensuring a safe environment for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)