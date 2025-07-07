The entertainment sector witnessed a remarkable weekend as the Croatian capital Zagreb became the epicenter of a concert deemed to break records. Marko Perkovic Thompson's controversial nationalist performance attracted over 450,000 attendees, leading to significant city disruptions, including road closures and a major police deployment.

In the realm of cinema, horror films are resurrecting audience interest. While superhero franchises seem to lose their charm, the allure of vampires, zombies, and the Grim Reaper reignites viewer enthusiasm. Industry experts highlight the unexpected but welcomed resurgence of this thrilling genre.

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bid an emotional farewell to fans. The band, credited with pioneering heavy metal, drew an ardent crowd to Villa Park for a nostalgic 'Back to the Beginning' performance, closing a monumental chapter in music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)