Left Menu

Entertainment Extravaganza: From Nationalist Concerts to Horror Hits

The entertainment world buzzes as Zagreb hosts a record-breaking concert by Croatian nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson. Meanwhile, horror films dominate the box office, providing fresh excitement. Additionally, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath captivate audiences in an emotional farewell performance in Birmingham, marking a nostalgic end to an era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:30 IST
Entertainment Extravaganza: From Nationalist Concerts to Horror Hits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment sector witnessed a remarkable weekend as the Croatian capital Zagreb became the epicenter of a concert deemed to break records. Marko Perkovic Thompson's controversial nationalist performance attracted over 450,000 attendees, leading to significant city disruptions, including road closures and a major police deployment.

In the realm of cinema, horror films are resurrecting audience interest. While superhero franchises seem to lose their charm, the allure of vampires, zombies, and the Grim Reaper reignites viewer enthusiasm. Industry experts highlight the unexpected but welcomed resurgence of this thrilling genre.

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, rock legends Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bid an emotional farewell to fans. The band, credited with pioneering heavy metal, drew an ardent crowd to Villa Park for a nostalgic 'Back to the Beginning' performance, closing a monumental chapter in music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025