Honoring Valor: Captain Vikram Batra's Legacy in the Kargil War

The Indian Army paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra for his extraordinary bravery during the 1999 Kargil War. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honored Batra's sacrifice. The Army commemorates the anniversary of its victory in Operation Vijay, recognizing July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas in honor of those who fought.

Captain Vikram Batra
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Indian Army honored Captain Vikram Batra, recalling his exceptional heroism during the 1999 Kargil War where he exemplified 'conspicuous courage and valor' and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his respects to Captain Batra, praising his 'unmatched bravery and sacrifice' during the Kargil War, which remains a beacon of courage in national service.

The Army prepares to celebrate 26 years since Operation Vijay, marking the historic victory over Pakistani forces in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir. In remembrance, July 26 is celebrated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

