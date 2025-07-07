Digitising Welfare: Minister Annapurna Devi on Revolutionising Women's and Child Welfare

In a rapidly evolving landscape, digital innovations are reshaping women's and child welfare sectors across India. Union Minister Annapurna Devi highlights the transformative impact of tools such as smartphones, specialised apps, and initiatives under the Digital Bharat Abhiyan in making service delivery faster and more efficient.

Reflecting on her extensive political career, Devi shares her journey from a homemaker to a central figure advocating women's rights globally. She emphasizes significant improvements in legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act, and support systems like One-Stop centres, which enhance safety and access to justice for women and children.

Devi also notes societal shifts in attitudes towards women, acknowledging the role of social media in bringing about increased awareness and accountability. Her commitment to tackling challenges like trafficking and child protection through integrated, technology-driven approaches marks a significant stride in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)