Digitising Welfare: Minister Annapurna Devi on Revolutionising Women's and Child Welfare

Union Minister Annapurna Devi discusses how digital advancements are transforming women and child welfare in India, highlighting tools like the Poshan Tracker app and Digital Bharat Abhiyan. She reflects on her political journey from a homemaker to a key voice in women's rights, emphasizing the impactful legal reforms and technology-driven initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST
In a rapidly evolving landscape, digital innovations are reshaping women's and child welfare sectors across India. Union Minister Annapurna Devi highlights the transformative impact of tools such as smartphones, specialised apps, and initiatives under the Digital Bharat Abhiyan in making service delivery faster and more efficient.

Reflecting on her extensive political career, Devi shares her journey from a homemaker to a central figure advocating women's rights globally. She emphasizes significant improvements in legal frameworks, including the POCSO Act, and support systems like One-Stop centres, which enhance safety and access to justice for women and children.

Devi also notes societal shifts in attitudes towards women, acknowledging the role of social media in bringing about increased awareness and accountability. Her commitment to tackling challenges like trafficking and child protection through integrated, technology-driven approaches marks a significant stride in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

