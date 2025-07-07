VIP Clothing Unveils Yuwa Series: A Bold Step into Youth Fashion

On July 7, 2025, VIP Clothing Limited announced the launch of its Yuwa Series in Kerala, marking a significant expansion in the southern market.

Targeting the style-conscious youth, the Yuwa Series includes the Maxer, Azure, and the newly introduced One Up, offering modern, expressive innerwear options.

This strategic move aligns with VIP's objectives to connect with India's young generation, emphasizing innovation and premiumization to enhance brand presence and market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)