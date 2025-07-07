Left Menu

Delhi MLA Calls for Temporary Ban on Liquor and Meat Shops Along Kanwar Yatra Routes

Delhi BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a temporary shutdown of liquor and meat shops on Kanwar Yatra routes. This measure aims to maintain the pilgrimage's sanctity and prevent any untoward incidents. Marwah proposes discussions between Shah and religious bodies for this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at preserving the sanctity of religious observances, Delhi BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to temporarily shutter liquor and meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes.

The Kanwar Yatra, observed during 'Sawan', involves devotees carrying sacred river water to offer at Shiva temples. Marwah, who is also a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, suggests that such closures can prevent disturbances during the Yatra, slated to start on July 11.

Further, Marwah has asked for a meeting with Shah to discuss this matter with the Sri Guru Singh Sabha, and plans to directly engage with shop owners to seek their compliance. Additionally, Gurudwaras will provide water, medicine, and rest facilities for the devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

