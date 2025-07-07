Left Menu

Masterpieces in Motion: The Voracious Visual Art Showcase

Runwal Realty, in collaboration with Tao Art Gallery, hosted an art showcase called 'The Voracious Visual' at Runwal Raaya, Worli. The event highlighted the intersection of art and architecture with works from India's leading contemporary artists, attended by actor Neha Dhupia and other luminaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Runwal Realty joined forces with Tao Art Gallery to present 'The Voracious Visual,' a spectacular art showcase held at the vibrant sales gallery of Runwal Raaya in Worli. The event transformed the space into a haven of artistic expression, celebrating the principles of legacy and craftsmanship.

With a commitment to 'Building for Generations to Come,' Runwal Realty designs homes to be part of enduring family stories, much like the cultural permanence of great art. This event seamlessly blended architecture and art, offering a unique experience that highlighted the synergy of timeless creations.

Featuring powerful artworks curated by Urvi Kothari, the event boasted contributions from eminent Indian artists like Jaideep Mehrotra and Hitesh Gilder. The showcase intertwined with Runwal Raaya's magnificent development backdrop, while actor Neha Dhupia added a touch of glamour to the gathering, emphasizing the emotive power of visual storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

