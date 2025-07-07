Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Morphed Image of Rahul Gandhi

A case has been registered against comedian Ratan Ranjan and others for allegedly morphing an image of Rahul Gandhi onto a sanitary pad. The Telangana Youth Congress accuses them of spreading false information and obscene material, targeting women's modesty and leveraging social media for malicious purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was filed against comedian Ratan Ranjan and others for their alleged role in creating and sharing a doctored image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a sanitary pad, police reported on Monday.

The complaint, submitted by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, accuses Ranjan and his associates of disseminating slanderous and obscene content about Gandhi, thereby offending women's dignity.

The complaint states that Ranjan's actions not only targeted Bihar women but also trivialized a nationwide women's health campaign. In response, the police in Begum Bazar registered the case under various sections of BNS and IT Act, with investigations ongoing.

