Pulse Candy's Tangy Triumph: Breaking Boundaries in India's Confectionery Market
Pulse Candy by DS Group has become India's top hard-boiled candy brand, recording sales over INR 750 crore in FY 2024-25. Its success stems from a 15% CAGR and a 19% market share. The brand's strategic expansion into multi-format offerings and innovative flavors like raw mango contribute to its prominence.
- Country:
- India
The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a renowned FMCG conglomerate, has announced a remarkable achievement for its popular Pulse candy brand. Pulse's impressive sales reach over INR 750 crore for FY 2024-25, setting a benchmark as India's largest distributed hard-boiled candy. This significant milestone underscores Pulse's market dominance and sustained charm among consumers.
Since its inception, Pulse has witnessed a robust compound annual growth rate of 15%, surpassing the industry's 9% average. This growth highlights the brand's strong positioning across urban and rural markets despite challenging market dynamics. Pulse now commands a 19% market share, illustrating its strong consumer appeal and high repeat purchase rate in a fiercely competitive sector.
DS Group's vision for Pulse includes transforming it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering with exciting new flavors and formats. By leveraging an extensive distribution network reaching over 3.5 million outlets, the brand aggressively targets domestic and international expansion. Pulse's unique tangy flavors, notably the raw mango, have redefined consumer expectations in India's confectionery market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Filatex Fashions: Textile and Mining Ventures Propel Revenue Growth
Unseasonal rains, brief summer hit Dabur's revenue growth in June quarter
Transrail Lighting Aims for 10% Market Share Growth
JSW Paints Seizes Major Market Share with Akzo Nobel India Acquisition
PC Jeweller clocks 80 pc revenue growth in Q1, to be debt free in FY26