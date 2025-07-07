Left Menu

Pulse Candy's Tangy Triumph: Breaking Boundaries in India's Confectionery Market

Pulse Candy by DS Group has become India's top hard-boiled candy brand, recording sales over INR 750 crore in FY 2024-25. Its success stems from a 15% CAGR and a 19% market share. The brand's strategic expansion into multi-format offerings and innovative flavors like raw mango contribute to its prominence.

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a renowned FMCG conglomerate, has announced a remarkable achievement for its popular Pulse candy brand. Pulse's impressive sales reach over INR 750 crore for FY 2024-25, setting a benchmark as India's largest distributed hard-boiled candy. This significant milestone underscores Pulse's market dominance and sustained charm among consumers.

Since its inception, Pulse has witnessed a robust compound annual growth rate of 15%, surpassing the industry's 9% average. This growth highlights the brand's strong positioning across urban and rural markets despite challenging market dynamics. Pulse now commands a 19% market share, illustrating its strong consumer appeal and high repeat purchase rate in a fiercely competitive sector.

DS Group's vision for Pulse includes transforming it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering with exciting new flavors and formats. By leveraging an extensive distribution network reaching over 3.5 million outlets, the brand aggressively targets domestic and international expansion. Pulse's unique tangy flavors, notably the raw mango, have redefined consumer expectations in India's confectionery market.

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

