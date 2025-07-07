King Charles III's Call for Unity on 7/7 Anniversary

Britain's King Charles III issued a heartfelt message of unity on Monday as senior royals, political leaders, survivors, and relatives assembled to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 terrorist bombings. These attacks, which resulted in the loss of 52 lives in 2005, are remembered with solemnity.

The 76-year-old monarch highlighted the 'countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion' that emerged from the tragic events, where suicide bombs were detonated on three underground trains and a double-decker bus. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute by laying wreaths at the 7/7 Memorial Garden, reflecting on the community's unified response.

Commemorative events spanned across the UK capital, anchored by a National Service of Commemoration at St. Paul's Cathedral. Political figures emphasized the values of freedom, democracy, and resilience, pledging to confront any threats against these principles and maintain public safety.

