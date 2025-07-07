Left Menu

King Charles III's Call for Unity on 7/7 Anniversary

King Charles III delivered a message of unity on the 20th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings. Commemorative events honored the 52 victims, with political leaders emphasizing courage and community resilience. The attacks, executed by Islamist terrorists, underscored the city's enduring spirit of solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Britain's King Charles III issued a heartfelt message of unity on Monday as senior royals, political leaders, survivors, and relatives assembled to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 terrorist bombings. These attacks, which resulted in the loss of 52 lives in 2005, are remembered with solemnity.

The 76-year-old monarch highlighted the 'countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion' that emerged from the tragic events, where suicide bombs were detonated on three underground trains and a double-decker bus. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute by laying wreaths at the 7/7 Memorial Garden, reflecting on the community's unified response.

Commemorative events spanned across the UK capital, anchored by a National Service of Commemoration at St. Paul's Cathedral. Political figures emphasized the values of freedom, democracy, and resilience, pledging to confront any threats against these principles and maintain public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

