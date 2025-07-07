Metro…In Dino: A Stirring Box Office Romance

''Metro…In Dino,'' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, raked in Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

The film, a musical romance featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others, delves into the bittersweet dynamics of contemporary relationships across four couples. Released globally on June 4, the film is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 ''Life in a… Metro,'' maintaining a thematic continuity.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu Productions, ''Metro…In Dino'' has captured audiences, starting with Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day and witnessing a steady increase over the weekend.

