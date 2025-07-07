Left Menu

Metro…In Dino: A Stirring Box Office Romance

Anurag Basu's ''Metro…In Dino'' collected Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film explores contemporary relationships through the lens of four couples. It serves as a follow-up to Basu's 2007 hit, ''Life in a… Metro.''

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:37 IST
Metro…In Dino: A Stirring Box Office Romance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

''Metro…In Dino,'' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, raked in Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

The film, a musical romance featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others, delves into the bittersweet dynamics of contemporary relationships across four couples. Released globally on June 4, the film is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 ''Life in a… Metro,'' maintaining a thematic continuity.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu Productions, ''Metro…In Dino'' has captured audiences, starting with Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day and witnessing a steady increase over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025