Metro…In Dino: A Stirring Box Office Romance
Anurag Basu's ''Metro…In Dino'' collected Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, the film explores contemporary relationships through the lens of four couples. It serves as a follow-up to Basu's 2007 hit, ''Life in a… Metro.''
- Country:
- India
''Metro…In Dino,'' directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, raked in Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.
The film, a musical romance featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others, delves into the bittersweet dynamics of contemporary relationships across four couples. Released globally on June 4, the film is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 ''Life in a… Metro,'' maintaining a thematic continuity.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu Productions, ''Metro…In Dino'' has captured audiences, starting with Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day and witnessing a steady increase over the weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)