Stand-up Comic Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Legislature
The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee will issue a show cause notice to comedian Kunal Kamra for his disparaging remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The decision follows a breach of privilege notice backed by BJP officials against Kamra and a Shiv Sena spokesperson for contempt and objectionable language.
The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee is set to issue a show cause notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after his remarks aimed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sparked controversy. The move follows a committee meeting led by BJP MLC Prasad Lad, where the decision was finalized last week.
Kamra, known for his satirical pieces, became the center of attention when BJP MLC Pravin Darekar filed a breach of privilege notice against him during the Budget session. The notice was also extended to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare, who backed Kamra and used language deemed contemptuous to the legislature.
The notice emphasized that Kamra's parody song contained insulting references to Shinde. In June, Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde forwarded the breach of privilege notice to the committee, culminating in the latest developments against the comedian.
