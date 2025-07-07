Lok Sabha Speaker Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign to Green Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Van Mahotsav under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Kota on Monday, emphasizing the need for community involvement in tree planting initiatives.

Addressing a gathering on Rawatbhata Road, Birla called on citizens to make Kota the cleanest and greenest city by planting trees, highlighting the city's resilience in overcoming challenges.

With rising air pollution as a concern, Birla urged teachers and students to engage in tree care activities. This event saw attendance from prominent state officials including Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, alongside enthusiastic locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)