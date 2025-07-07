Jr NTR Wraps 'War 2' Filming, Teases Global IMAX Release on August 14

Superstar Jr NTR has announced the completion of filming for the much-anticipated action film 'War 2'. On Monday, Jr NTR shared his excitement through a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories, expressing his admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan's energy on set.

Jr NTR praised director Ayan Mukerji and thanked the team, highlighting the promising surprises awaiting audiences. The film, featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, is slated for release on August 14, with an IMAX debut lining up across major international markets.

Posters showcasing Kiara Advani alongside the leads piqued interest, with her bold look in the film's teaser sparking fan discussions. Meanwhile, YRF confirmed 'War 2' as the latest addition to its successful Spy Universe series, generating buzz across North America, the Middle East, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)