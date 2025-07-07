Left Menu

Jr NTR Wraps 'War 2' Filming, Teases Global IMAX Release on August 14

Jr NTR announces the completion of shooting for 'War 2', sharing praises for co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji. The film, part of YRF's Spy Universe, is set for global IMAX release on August 14. Posters and teasers reveal first glimpses of stars including Kiara Advani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:49 IST
Jr NTR in 'War 2' (Image source: Instagram/@jrntr). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Jr NTR has announced the completion of filming for the much-anticipated action film 'War 2'. On Monday, Jr NTR shared his excitement through a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories, expressing his admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan's energy on set.

Jr NTR praised director Ayan Mukerji and thanked the team, highlighting the promising surprises awaiting audiences. The film, featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, is slated for release on August 14, with an IMAX debut lining up across major international markets.

Posters showcasing Kiara Advani alongside the leads piqued interest, with her bold look in the film's teaser sparking fan discussions. Meanwhile, YRF confirmed 'War 2' as the latest addition to its successful Spy Universe series, generating buzz across North America, the Middle East, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

